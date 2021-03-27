Urias was officially named the Dodgers' fourth starter Saturday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Urias was seemingly part of a four-way competition with David Price, Tony Gonsolin and Dustin May for the Dodgers' final two rotation spots, though he always appeared to be a favorite. Despite debuting back in 2016, Urias has made a total of just 38 big-league starts, spending time in both the bullpen and on the injured list. If he remains healthy all season, he could blow past his previous career highs of 15 starts and 79.2 innings, though the Dodgers can afford to give him plenty of rest to manage his workload given their impressive rotation depth.
