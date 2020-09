Urias won't start Wednesday against the Athletics but will pitch in a bulk role as a reliever, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Joe Kelly will start in Urias' place Wednesday as manager Dave Roberts wants to try him out of the bullpen in preparation for the postseason, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports. Urias' role for the postseason hasn't yet been defined, but Roberts' desire to test him out of the bullpen suggests that he could work as a reliever during the playoffs.