Urias won't be asked to pitch more than four innings in an appearance during spring training, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Urias figures to break camp as part of the Dodgers' bullpen, although by stretching him out to four innings in camp, manager Dave Roberts is confident Urias could also be called upon to start if needed. Roberts believes that Urias could also be used on back-to-back days out of the bullpen throughout the 2019 campaign.

