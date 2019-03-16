Dodgers' Julio Urias: Won't stretch out past four innings
Urias won't be asked to pitch more than four innings in an appearance during spring training, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Urias figures to break camp as part of the Dodgers' bullpen, although by stretching him out to four innings in camp, manager Dave Roberts is confident Urias could also be called upon to start if needed. Roberts believes that Urias could also be used on back-to-back days out of the bullpen throughout the 2019 campaign.
More News
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Not next man up•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Could win rotation spot in camp•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Unlikely for Opening Day rotation•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Will have innings limit as starter•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Expected to return as starter next year•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Added to NLCS roster•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Head-to-head category mock
In a head-to-head categories league, pitcher requirements can make all the difference in how...
-
Introducing 'Hotspot Drafting'
Don't target players on Draft Day — target production. Figure out the best way to do that with...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball: sleepers, ranks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...