The Dodgers recalled Bruihl from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

He'll be joining the Los Angeles bullpen as a replacement for right-hander Nick Robertson, who was optioned to Triple-A after covering 1.2 innings in Tuesday's 10-3 win over Baltimore. Bruihl has previously made 16 relief appearances for the Dodgers this season, posting a 3.72 ERA and 1.24 WHIP in 19.1 innings.