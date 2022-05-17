The Dodgers recalled Bruihl from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
He'll step into the Los Angeles bullpen as a replacement for Caleb Ferguson, who was optioned to Triple-A after making a one-inning appearance in Monday's 5-4 win. Bruihl is up with the big club for the second time this season after he made the Dodgers' Opening Day roster and proceeded to give up four runs (three earned) over eight innings across his eight appearances before being sent to Oklahoma City on May 8.