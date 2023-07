Bruihl was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Bruihl will be the player to make way as Julio Urias (hamstring) returns from the injured list. His latest stint on the big-league roster lasted just two days, but he got into a came in both of them, scattering three hits across three scoreless innings. He owns a 3.72 ERA and 15:3 K:BB in 19.1 major-league innings this season.