Dodgers' Justin Grimm: Signs with Dodgers
Grimm signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Sunday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Grimm quickly found a new home after opting out of his deal with the Indians last week. The veteran right-hander will join the Dodgers in Anaheim for the team's exhibition Freeway Series and is a candidate to break camp in a long relief role. He spent time with the Royals and Mariners in 2018, struggling to a 10.38 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 11:14 K:BB through 17.1 innings.
