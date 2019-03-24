Grimm signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Sunday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Grimm quickly found a new home after opting out of his deal with the Indians last week. The veteran right-hander will join the Dodgers in Anaheim for the team's exhibition Freeway Series and is a candidate to break camp in a long relief role. He spent time with the Royals and Mariners in 2018, struggling to a 10.38 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 11:14 K:BB through 17.1 innings.

