Dodgers' Justin Turner: Breaks wrist vs. A's

X-rays confirmed that Turner suffered a broken left wrist after being hit by a pitch Monday against Oakland, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Turner exited Monday's game after being hit by a pitch, and after being taken for x-rays, it was confirmed that he broke his wrist. This is not what the Dodgers were hoping for with Opening Day approaching, as their star third baseman will likely begin the season on the disabled list. The timetable for his return is about six-to-nine weeks, meaning he would be eligible to return sometime in May.