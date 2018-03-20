Dodgers' Justin Turner: Breaks wrist vs. A's
X-rays confirmed that Turner suffered a broken left wrist after being hit by a pitch Monday against Oakland, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Turner exited Monday's game after being hit by a pitch, and after being taken for x-rays, it was confirmed that he broke his wrist. This is not what the Dodgers were hoping for with Opening Day approaching, as their star third baseman will likely begin the season on the disabled list. The timetable for his return is about six-to-nine weeks, meaning he would be eligible to return sometime in May.
More News
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Exits Monday's game•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Stellar 2017 carrying over into spring•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: In lineup for Game 1•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Held out Sunday as precaution•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Not in lineup Monday•
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...
-
25 ADP Risers
Using the latest ADP data, here's a look at 25 players who are being drafted higher now than...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Gio
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Beltre is a Draft Day steal
His age and injury trajectory are causing Adrian Beltre to become a Fantasy draft afterthought....
-
Takes: Conforto, Stroman now
How often will Jose Martinez play? Could spring stars Amir Garrett and Daniel Vogelbach make...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...