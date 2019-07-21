Dodgers' Justin Turner: Clubs 13th homer

Turner went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks in Saturday's 10-6 win over the Marlins.

Turner took Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara deep in the fifth inning, extending the Dodgers' lead to 5-0 at the time. The third baseman has gone 12-for-41 with four homers and 11 runs scored over his last 10 games. Turner has 13 homers, 40 RBI and 55 runs scored in 91 games overall this season.