Dodgers' Justin Turner: Day-to-day with mild sprain

An MRI revealed Turner is dealing with a mild left ankle sprain, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

This is encouraging news for Turner, who has been sidelined since Saturday due to the issue. While the veteran third baseman is being considered day-to-day, the Dodgers can afford to be patient with him seeing as the team has already locked up the NL West. Matt Beaty is covering the hot corner in his stead Thursday. According to David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports, manager Dave Roberts said he isn't ruling Turner out for the team's upcoming series against the Mets, though the skipper doesn't believe he'll play in Friday's series opener.

More News
Our Latest Stories