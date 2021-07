Turner went 1-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 9-2 win over the Rockies.

Turner doubled off Tyler Kinley in the ninth inning, scoring AJ Pollock and Matt Beaty. He is batting .409 in the Month of July, with three long balls and 12 RBI. The 36-year-old is slashing .303/.390/.494 with 15 homers, 52 RBI and 52 runs scored in 364 plate appearances.