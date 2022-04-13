Turner went 1-for-4 with a walk, a run and an RBI in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Twins.

The RBI was the first of the season for Turner, who has hit fourth or fifth in each of the Dodgers' four games to date. With two of the three stars ahead of him in the order -- Mookie Betts and Trea Turner -- all sitting on on-base averages under .250, Turner hasn't had many run-producing opportunities, but the Dodgers offense is too talented to stay down for long. The seven runs Tuesday were the team's most of the season, after Los Angeles produced a combined 11 runs over its three-game series in Colorado last weekend.