Dodgers' Justin Turner: Entering season with hot bat

Turner has posted excellent numbers this spring, hitting .465/.574/.814 in 18 games.

It's great to see Turner swinging the bat well so far, but the question with him for the past several years has been health, not performance. This time last season, he had just recently broken his wrist, an injury which kept him out until mid-May. It's unwise to read too much into spring stats, but Turner certainly looks healthy right now and should produce numbers in line with his recent seasons for as long as he can stay on the field.

