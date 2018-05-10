Dodgers' Justin Turner: Eying return next weekend

Turner (wrist) is hoping to return from the disabled list during next week's series against the Nationals, which begins Friday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Turner was originally hoping to return during next week's series against the Marlins, which begins Tuesday, but he told David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports that he still needs to check off a couple of boxes before being activated, so the following series against the Nationals now seems to be a more likely return date. He took swings during a simulated game Wednesday and plans to do the same Thursday. In the meantime, Max Muncy and Kyle Farmer will continue to platoon at third base.