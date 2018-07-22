Dodgers' Justin Turner: Groin injury resurfaces

Turner exited Sunday's game in the third inning due to an adductor muscle issue, Pedro Moura of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Turner had been making his return from a six-game absence Sunday but only lasted two at-bats before he was pulled from the contest. The team hasn't disclosed the exact issue, but it's in the same region as the groin injury that kept him on the shelf. Consider Turner day-to-day as the Dodgers continue their road trip in Philadelphia on Monday. He was 1-for-2 with a RBI double before exiting and was replaced by Max Muncy at third base.