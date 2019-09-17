Play

Dodgers' Justin Turner: Held out of starting nine

Turner (ankle) isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays.

Turner will be held out for at least one more contest due to a sprained left ankle. He was expected to return to the starting lineup Tuesday, but skipper Dave Roberts stated after Sunday's victory that his starting third baseman's ankle is still sore. Chris Taylor draws the start at third base and will bat third.

More News
Our Latest Stories