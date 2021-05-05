Turner slugged a solo home run in his only at-bat in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cubs.

The veteran third baseman went 0-for-3 with a walk in the matinee before starting the second game on the bench. He was called upon to pinch hit in the eighth inning with the Dodgers clinging to a one-run lead and slugged a solo shot to left field, though Los Angeles was unable to close out the win. Turner has been the team's most effective hitter early in the campaign, slashing .333/.415/.600 with seven home runs and 22 RBI.