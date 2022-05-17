Turner is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the Diamondbacks, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Turner went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and two strikeouts during Game 1 and will take a seat for Tuesday's nightcap. Max Muncy will man the hot corner while Edwin Rios bats cleanup as the designated hitter.
