Turner is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the Diamondbacks, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Turner went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and two strikeouts during Game 1 and will take a seat for Tuesday's nightcap. Max Muncy will man the hot corner while Edwin Rios bats cleanup as the designated hitter.

