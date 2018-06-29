Dodgers' Justin Turner: Homers in loss
Turner went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 11-5 loss to the Cubs.
Turner's fourth homer of the season came in the bottom of the ninth inning of a blowout loss. While the long ball didn't change the Dodgers' fortune, it certainly helped the 33-year-old's fantasy owners. Turner has looked like his pre-injury self over the last five games, going 6-for-15 with three walks and two homers over that span.
