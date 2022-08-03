Turner (abdomen) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to July 30, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The 37-year-old hasn't seen the field in nearly a week due to the abdominal strain, and the Dodgers finally opted to put him on the shelf. The move is backdated by a few days, and manager Dave Roberts hopes Turner will be able to return for the two-game series against the Twins next week after spending the minimum time on the IL. Joey Gallo was acquired from the Yankees on Tuesday and is a likely be to fill Turner's spot in the lineup once he officially joins the active roster.