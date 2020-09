Turner (hamstring) will work out prior to Tuesday's game to determine whether he'll be able to return in a couple days or will require a trip to the injured list, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The 35-year-old hasn't seen game action since exiting Friday's contest with the hamstring issue. Regardless of the pre-game workout, Turner won't play in Tuesday's game and also seems unlikely to be available Wednesday, even if he avoids the injured list.