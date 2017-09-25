Dodgers' Justin Turner: Not in lineup Monday

Turner (finger) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Padres, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Turner was expected to rejoin the Dodgers' lineup for Monday's series opener, but it appears his injured thumb is still bothering him enough to keep him sidelined for a fourth game. He's scheduled to take batting practice Monday to test his thumb, so he'll hopefully have a clearer return date afterwards. While Turner would like to get some games in before the regular season ends, he said he doesn't want to rush back before the NLDS. Logan Forsythe will continue to man third base in his absence.