Turner isn't starting Monday against the Nationals.
Turner drew starts in the last four games and went 4-for-16 with a homer, a double, four RBI, two walks and five strikeouts. However, he'll get a breather while Edwin Rios serves as the designated hitter and bats cleanup.
More News
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Homers in Game 1, sitting Game 2•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Slugs clutch homer•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Not starting Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Busts out with four-hit effort•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Ends homer drought•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Getting breather Wednesday•