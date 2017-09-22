Dodgers' Justin Turner: Out Friday with thumb injury

Turner (thumb) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Giants, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

A Mark Leiter pitch hit Turner on the thumb during his first at-bat Thursday, and Turner was eventually forced to leave the game. Fortunately, X-rays were negative, so it seems Turner should be able to return relatively quickly, although his status for the rest of the weekend is up in the air. Logan Forsythe will take over at third base in the meantime.