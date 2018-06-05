Dodgers' Justin Turner: Out of lineup Tuesday

Turner is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

Even after a scheduled off day Monday, Turner, who is hitting .250/.307/.353 across 75 plate appearances this season, finds himself on the bench for Tuesday's series opener. Max Muncy is starting at third base and hitting second in his stead.

