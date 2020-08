Turner (hamstring) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rockies, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

The 35-year-old is dealing with a sore hamstring after being hit by a pitch Saturday, and he'll take the day off Sunday. Turner will also have Monday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery, so the Dodgers may just be exercising caution with the veteran. Max Muncy will move to third base while Matt Beaty starts at first in the series finale.