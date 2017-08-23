Dodgers' Justin Turner: Out of Wednesday's lineup
Turner is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Pirates, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Turner's performance Tuesday was out of character, as he went 0-for-5 at the plate. He'll be withheld from the lineup Wednesday for the first time since Aug. 2 while Logan Forsythe fills in at the hot corner and Chase Utley heads to second base.
