Turner was hit by a pitch on the hamstring during Saturday's win over the Rockies and could receive the day off Sunday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

The veteran third baseman never exited the contest and finished 0-for-1 with a run scored and two walks, so even if he does sit Sunday it appears to be a minor issue. Turner could also serve as the designated hitter, but a day off would also make sense given he's started the past five games.