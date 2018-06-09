Dodgers' Justin Turner: Remains out of Saturday's lineup

Turner (wrist) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Braves, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

Turner will sit out of the starting lineup for the third consecutive game, although he did enter Thursday's contest defensively and did not have a plate appearance. The 33-year-old slashed .243/.325/.343 since his return from the disabled list in mid-May before the wrist soreness cropped up early this week. A trip to the disabled list is not out of the question, but Turner likely remains day-to-day at this point.