Turner is noticeably slimmer this spring, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Turner has typically clocked in over 200 pounds in recent seasons, but he reportedly got down to as low as 192 pounds as the result of a diet that the veteran hopes will help make him "lighter, more mobile and more durable." Manager Dave Roberts noted that Turner has improved his defensive range as a result of the weight loss, though it remains to be seen if it will have an effect on his offense. The third baseman is slugging .278/.395/.472 with one home run and six RBI in Cactus League play.