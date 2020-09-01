Turner was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left hamstring strain, retroactive to Aug. 29.

Turner underwent a pre-game workout Tuesday to determine whether a trip to the injured list would be necessary, and he apparently needs more than a couple days before returning to full health. The 35-year-old doesn't have an official timeline for his return, but he'll be eligible to be activated Sept. 8. Edwin Rios (hamstring) was activated off the injured list in a corresponding move and will start at third base, though Enrique Hernandez, Chris Taylor and Max Muncy could all see time there during Turner's absence.