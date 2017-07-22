Dodgers' Justin Turner: Sitting out Saturday

Turner is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Braves.

Saturday's absence marks Turner's first since the All-Star break. He has managed 10 homers since his return from the DL on June 9 and continues to hit and get on base at an excellent clip, but the first-place Dodgers can afford to rest Turner here and there as they look to ensure his availability for the postseason.

