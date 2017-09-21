Play

Dodgers' Justin Turner: Staying in game despite HBP on Thursday

Turner was hit by a pitch in the chest and right hand Thursday in the first inning against the Phillies, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. However, he's staying in the game after being checked on by trainers, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

It appears Turner has dodged an immediate catastrophe but will be monitored as the game goes along. Stay tuned for updates later Thursday.

