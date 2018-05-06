Dodgers' Justin Turner: Takes meaningful step in rehab

Turner (wrist) will take on-field batting practice for the first time since suffering the injury, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Turner hit in the batting cages without issue Saturday, so this was the logical next step. Should everything go on as planned, Turner would presumably begin a rehab assignment either this week or next, while still aiming for a mid-May activation.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories