Dodgers' Justin Turner: Takes seat for series opener

Turner is not in the lineup Monday against the Cardinals, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Turner has started the last six games for the Dodgers, going 8-for-25 with a pair of RBI and three runs scored in those contests. He'll take a seat for Monday's series opener, allowing Alex Verdugo to pick up a start in the outfield while Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy man first and third base, respectively.