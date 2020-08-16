Turner is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Edwin Rios will get a turn at third base in place of Turner, who is likely just receiving a routine off day. Turner is hitting .280 with two home runs, 16 RBI and 12 runs through the Dodgers' first 22 games.
