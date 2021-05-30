site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Takes seat Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Turner is out of the lineup Sunday against the Giants, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Turner started the past 10 games and will receive a breather for Sunday's series finale. Zach McKinstry will start at the hot corner for the Dodgers.
