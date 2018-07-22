Dodgers' Justin Turner: Used as pinch-hitter Saturday

Turner (groin) remained out of the starting lineup Saturday, but he went 0-for-1 as a pinch-hitter in a loss to Milwaukee.

While Turner was unable to suit up Saturday, his pinch-hit appearance bodes well for his prospects to return to the starting nine in Sunday's series-finale against the Brewers. The 33-year-old will likely cede a handful of starts to the newly-acquired Manny Machado, but he should still see the bulk of starts at the hot corner once he fully heals from a minor groin injury.