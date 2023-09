Wrobleski logged a 2.90 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 109 strikeouts in 102.1 innings for High-A Great Lakes.

A 23-year-old southpaw who underwent Tommy John surgery before the Dodgers selected him in the 11th round of the 2021 draft, Wrobleski can touch 97 mph with his fastball. The 102.1 innings were a big milestone for Wrobleski, as he threw just 94 innings from 2019-22. Look for him to potentially split time between Double-A and Triple-A next season.