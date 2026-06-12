Dodgers' Justin Wrobleski: Exits early with potential injury

Wrobleski (undisclosed) exited Thursday's contest against the Pirates in the fifth inning, Kirsten Watson of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Wrobleski took a line drive off his thigh with two outs in the bottom of the fifth frame, and although he attempted to cover the bag on what ended up being a single for Bryan Reynolds, manager Dave Roberts ultimately decided to remove the pitcher. The southpaw finished his day having tossed 4.2 innings, giving up four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one batter. More information on Wrobleski's status will likely be provided in the near future.