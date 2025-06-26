Dodgers' Justin Wrobleski: Expected to pitch Sunday in KC
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wrobleski is expected to pitch during Sunday's game in Kansas City, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
The Dodgers are holding off naming a starter for the series Finale against the Royals, likely because they're planning to use an opener in front of Wrobleski. The southpaw has fared much better in bulk relief than he has as a traditional starter, posting a 1.96 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 19:2 K:BB over 18.1 innings in the former role.
More News
-
Dodgers' Justin Wrobleski: Nabs win in long relief•
-
Dodgers' Justin Wrobleski: Piggybacks into win•
-
Dodgers' Justin Wrobleski: Set to piggyback Sheehan•
-
Dodgers' Justin Wrobleski: Works in long relief Friday•
-
Dodgers' Justin Wrobleski: In line for bulk relief Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Justin Wrobleski: Sticking around in rotation•