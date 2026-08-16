Dodgers' Justin Wrobleski: Heading to injured list

The Dodgers will place Wrobleski on the 15-day IL with left forearm inflammation Sunday, per David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports.

After allowing four runs while striking out six through six innings Saturday, Wrobleski will head to the injured list with left forearm inflammation. In his last 19.2 innings, the 25-year-old has yielded 11 home runs. On the season, the southpaw owns a 3.56 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 100:28 K:BB in 126.1 innings. The Dodgers activated Kyle Hurt to take Wrobleski's spot on the active roster.