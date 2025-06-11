Wrobleski is expected to serve as a bulk reliever in Wednesday's game against the Padres, Sammy Levitt of 97.3 The Fan reports.

Ben Casparius will open the contest before handing things off to Wrobleski. The left-handed Wrobleski has made two starts and one bulk relief appearance for the Dodgers this season, posting a 7.20 ERA and 13:6 K:BB across 15 innings.