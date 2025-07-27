The Dodgers recalled Wrobleski from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday.

Wrobleski has previously made two starts and a few other bulk-relief appearances for the Dodgers this season, but he looks poised to operate as a more traditional reliever during his latest stint with the big club. With Shohei Ohtani likely to build up to four innings in his next start Wednesday in Cincinnati and with Blake Snell perhaps on track to return from the 60-day injured list later in the week, the Dodgers won't have an opening in the rotation for Wrobleski, who has logged a 4.50 ERA and 1.20 WHIP over 40 innings in the majors this season.