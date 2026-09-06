Wrobleski will start Sunday's series finale versus the Nationals, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

An earlier report indicated Wrobleski would be pitching behind an opener Sunday, but it now appears the southpaw will start the game for Los Angeles. That's a role Wrobleski is very familiar with, as 20 of his 22 appearances so far this season have come as a starter. Wrobleski had a great first half and was named to his first All-Star team, but it's been rough for him since, as he's posted a 7.07 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 31:9 K:BB while serving up 12 homers over 28 innings spanning six outings since the break. This may end up being just a spot start for Wrobleski, as Roki Sasaki (finger) could come off the injured list as soon as next week.