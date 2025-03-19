The Dodgers optioned Wrobleski to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Wrobleski didn't pitch in the first game of the Tokyo Series but excelled during spring training, allowing just two earned runs while striking out nine batters over 9.1 innings. He'll now end up as the odd man out of the Dodgers' active roster to make room for Matt Sauer, who was selected from Oklahoma City in a corresponding move.