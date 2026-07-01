Dodgers' Justin Wrobleski: Season-high 11 strikeouts in win

Wrobleski (10-2) allowed three runs on seven hits and struck out 11 without walking a batter over seven innings to earn the win over the Athletics on Tuesday.

Wrobleski's 11 strikeouts were a season high. He was excellent in June, allowing nine runs over 30.2 innings with a 24:4 K:BB. He's won his last three starts and hasn't taken a loss since May 22 in Milwaukee. The southpaw is now at a 2.80 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 64:18 K:BB through 93.1 innings over 15 appearances (14 starts) this season. Wrobleski is projected to make his next start at home versus the Rockies.