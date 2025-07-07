Dodgers' Justin Wrobleski: Sent back to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Dodgers optioned Wrobleski to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday.
Wrobleski struggled as a bulk reliever Saturday against the Astros, permitting five runs (four earned) over 4.2 innings while notching six strikeouts. The lefty had pitched well in June with a 2.73 ERA and 26:6 K:BB over 26.1 frames, but with Tyler Glasnow (shoulder) poised to return later this week, Wrobleski will head to Oklahoma City for now.
