The Dodgers optioned Wrobleski to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday.

Wrobleski struggled as a bulk reliever Saturday against the Astros, permitting five runs (four earned) over 4.2 innings while notching six strikeouts. The lefty had pitched well in June with a 2.73 ERA and 26:6 K:BB over 26.1 frames, but with Tyler Glasnow (shoulder) poised to return later this week, Wrobleski will head to Oklahoma City for now.