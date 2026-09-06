Wrobleski is expected to serve as the Dodgers' primary pitcher behind an opener Sunday versus Washington, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Wrobleski was moved to a bullpen role upon his activation from the injured list Sept. 1, and he tossed two innings in relief against St. Louis that day. The left-hander hasn't appeared in a game since then, so his arm should be able to handle a hefty workload in the series finale versus the Nationals. The Dodgers haven't yet announced who will be opening Sunday's contest.