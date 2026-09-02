Wrobleski allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits and one walk while striking out four batters over two relief innings during Tuesday's loss to St. Louis.

Wrobleski was activated off the injured list Tuesday afternoon after recovering from a bout of left forearm inflammation. The left-hander worked out of the bullpen for the second time this season, entering in the seventh inning with Los Angeles down six runs. Wrobleski gave up a Joshua Baez solo homer in his first frame but did manage to strike out the side. He gave up two more runs -- one of which was unearned -- in the eighth and struggled with his control, walking one batter and uncorking a wild pitch. It's been a rough second half for Wrobleski, as he's followed his first career All-Star nod by posting a 7.07 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 31:9 K:BB over 28 innings across six second-half appearances. The long ball has been a huge problem during that span -- he's given up 12 homers, including multiple in three of those outings. Wrobleski figures to work in middle and long relief down the stretch, which will give him a chance to iron out his recent issues ahead of the postseason.